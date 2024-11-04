Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, addressed the Legislative Assembly, the first session in six years and the first as a union territory. He assured that his government would make all efforts toward restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and would work as a unified team with the elected government.

Speaking in Srinagar, the LG expressed hope for the support of all members of the newly elected government.

“My government will work with all members of the House in a cordial atmosphere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his commitment to restoring statehood. The Council of Ministers has passed the resolution, which I have approved. This reflects the collective will and aspirations of the people of the UT,” Sinha stated.

He assured, “My government will make every effort to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.”

Sinha further committed to a better future for Jammu and Kashmir, which has achieved an annual growth rate of 7 per cent. “We are dedicated to creating more employment opportunities and strengthening the economy of J&K, ensuring that all regions are treated equally and that development reaches every part of the union territory,” he said.

He pledged improved infrastructure, particularly basic amenities that the people expect from the government. “We will ensure that centrally sponsored schemes are implemented effectively on the ground. Improved road and train services will enhance connectivity in Kashmir, boosting the economic structure of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Focusing on tourism, which has broken all previous records, he mentioned that the introduction of a night landing system at Jammu and Srinagar airports will further enhance tourism, a backbone of the economy.

In a bid to provide relief to the common man, he announced plans to provide 200 units of free electricity to deserving households, with modalities currently being worked out. This initiative was also part of the National Conference's manifesto.

He emphasised that his government is committed to implementing policies and schemes that will help the people of Jammu and Kashmir achieve a better standard of living. “Whether in infrastructure, employment, health, tourism, or agriculture, we will strive to do our best and hope for a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir.”