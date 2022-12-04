topStoriesenglish
J-K: Major terrorist hideout busted in Nawapachchi area of Kishtwar district

A joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Sarkundu area of Marwah which led to the busting of the hideout

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 11:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Srinagar: Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir claimed to have achieved major success. Jammu-based defence Pro Lt Col Divender Anand said, “Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a terrorist hideout in Nawapachi area of district Kishtwar, seizing a huge cache of ammunition and war-like stores.”

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Sarkundu area of Marwah which led to the busting of the hideout.

“The forces recovered Two Grenades, Two Magazines of AK 47, 109 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, 56 rounds of Pika, one Magazine of .303 Rifle, 27 rounds of 303 Rifle ammunition, one Detonator and Safety Fuse,” Lt Col Anand said.

“This recovery of war-like stores from the sensitive Navapachchi area has delivered a decisive blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to reorganise themselves. It has reiterated the total domination of security forces in the Kishtwar District and also showcased the close coordination between Army and J&K Police,” he added.

