J&K: Man arrested with over Rs 57 lakh hidden in geyser in Handwara

'Today during checking at Braripora Handwara, one person named Syed Irfan Abdullah was apprehended carrying cash concealed in a geyser. On counting the recovered cash in presence of the Magistrate, the recovered amount was over 57 lakh', SP Handwara Sheema Qasba said.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

J&K: A man was apprehended by police for carrying over fifty-seven lakh cash hidden in a geyser in the North Kashmir Handwara area of Kupwara district. SP Handwara Sheema Qasba said “Today during checking at Braripora Handwara, one person named Syed Irfan Abdullah, Handwara was apprehended carrying cash concealed in a geyser. On counting the recovered cash in presence of the Magistrate, the recovered amount was over 57 lakh". She added that the police have taken Cognisance.

Confirming the recovery, a police officer registered FIR under relevant sections for further investigations. 

Yesterday in a similar incident a man was arrested in the Srinagar district hub with a huge amount of money and narcotics. Srinagar Police in a tweet said "One Terror associate of LeT Farzan Farooz arrested on a Naka. Proceeds of terror worth Rs 9,95,000, 450 grams of Heroin, letter pads of LeT, Matrix sheets, Bike, etc were recovered.

