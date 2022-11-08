J-K news: In a first, terror victims to get reservations in MBBS, BDS courses

The Government of India has allocated a 'reserved quota' for the terrorist victims for the MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has decided to keep seats reserved from the central pool for the Spouse or Children of terrorist victims for the academic year 2022-23. An official order has been passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) with reference to a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

''Pursuant to communication No.17015/47/2022-CT-II dated 01.11.2022 from Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, offline applications are invited from eligible candidates on prescribed format annexed as Annexure-A to this notification for allocation of MBBS/BDS Seats from the Central Pool for Spouse of Children of Terrorist Victims for academic year 2022-23. '' said the Government order.

Reservation for terror victims in MBBS, BDS

The government has laid down the eligibility criteria for the students applying for the courses.

The government has also decided to give preference to those students whose both parents have been killed by the terrorists. And they will be followed by those whose sole bread earners were killed by terrorists.

''Children whose both parents have killed by terrorists will come under Priority 1, The Children of families whose sole bread earners has been killed by terrorists will be under Priority 2 and The Wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations will be under the Priority 3,'' said the Order.

As per the Government order, the Selection of the candidates would be made as per their performance in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET). And the last date for the submission for the application would be November 11, 2022.

BJP Jammu Kashmir Spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "It’s a welcome step and under the guidance of Narendra Modi we are committed to help those families who’s dear once have sacrificed their lives for country, it’s a beginning and soon in other places those victims will get reservations."

Bus accident in North Kashmir

Meanwhile, in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir., at least 20 persons were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident. An official that a bus turned turtle near Watayin village when it was on its way to Srinagar and driver lost the control. He said that in the accident at least 20 persons were injured, and they were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Out of 20 injured 14 were later referred to district hospital Handwara.

According to the Deputy Superintend of district hospital, Handwara Dr Aijaz said that almost 20 persons were injured in said accident in which 2 persons referred to Srinagar for advance treatment and 3 persons referred to GMC Baramulla for further treatment.