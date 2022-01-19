हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashmir

J-K: People in Gurez organise 'snow cricket' tournament to attract tourists

Residents of villages in foothills including Markoot, Achura and Bagtor in the border valley of Gurez, have organized two snow cricket tournaments on the snowclad ground.

Kashmir: To promote tourism during winters in Gurez and attract the attention of the administration, people of Gurez, living in the border area have organized snow cricket tournaments on the frozen snow ground. Residents of villages in foothills including Markoot, Achura and Bagtor in the border valley of Gurez, have organized two snow cricket tournaments on the snowclad ground.

Over the years cricket on the frozen grounds has become popular among the residents of Gurez as the place has the potential to become a hub of winter sports. The people of Gurez say that when different winter sports events are organized in other parts of the valley, why can't similar sports be organized in Gurez in the winter months. If the administration wishes, then Gurez will remain the centre of attraction even in winters.

Local player Gulzar said, “Winter games have been organized here, many youths have participated in it because winter games have potential in Gurez, I want Jammu and Kashmir tourism department to organize such tournaments every year so that Gurez remains an attraction for tourists even in winters.”

The main aim behind organising these tournaments is to attract the government's attention to this area as there is a lot of potential for winter sports activities in Gurez.

Last year the government had opened Gurez for summer tourism and the place was also promoted vigorously which in turn attracted tourists throughout the summer. 

Now the people of Gurez want the government to organise winter sports in the valley so the region becomes the tourist spot even in 'Chillai Kalan' ( 40 days of Harsh winters) like other areas of the Kashmir Valley

 

