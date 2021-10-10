J-K police busts conspiracy behind Shahgund killing, 4 terror associates arrested

New Delhi: Police in Bandipora have busted a LeT (TRF) module and arrested four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a civilian namely Mohd Shafi Lone alias Sonu a resident of Naidkhai.

A special team of Bandipora Police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted by arresting four terrorists associated with LeT (TRF).

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar aka Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone, and Bilal Ah Dar aka Sahb Khoucha. However, one of the terrorist associates involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ah Dar aka Kotru is absconding and has reportedly joined the terrorist ranks.

During the course of the investigation, it surfaced that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT (TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan. To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by a LeT (TRF) module of Shahgund, Hajin area. The module carried out a thorough recce of the target and all his movements were closely watched.

On a fateful evening, one of the terrorist associates called the victim for a meeting at Gundboon and after reaching the said place, a detailed ambush/trap had already been laid by the other members of the module, the victim was swiftly assassinated.

In this regard, a case vides FIR No 76/2021 has been registered at Police Station Hajin under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on. And Further arrests are expected.

He was killed by terrorists on 5th October This was the day when M L Bindroo and a non-local Bihari resident Virender Paswan were also killed.

Live TV