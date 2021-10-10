हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests two LeT-backed TRF operatives in Jammu and Kashmir

The agency conducted searches with the assistance of CRPF and J&K police at seven locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts.

File Photo

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (October 10) arrested two operatives of terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) which is said to be backed by Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tawseef Ahmed Wani and Faiz Ahmed Khan were arrested for their involvement in the TRF conspiracy.

The agency conducted searches with the assistance of CRPF and J&K police at seven locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts.

NIA was investigating a case relating to the recovery of an IED from a LeT terrorist in Bathindi Jammu on June 27. Earlier Three LeT terrorists were arrested in the case.

The agency said that during the probe they found that “Pakistan-based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J&K had conspired to cause extensive terror activities for harming general public”.

“They had planned that responsibility for the terrorist acts so committed would be taken by the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade law enforcement agencies,” said NIA.

During the searches, the NIA said it found many digital devices including mobiles, pen drives, data storage devices and other incriminating materials.

