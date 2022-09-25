NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

2 terrorists killed near LoC in joint ops of security forces

Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were also recovered from the terrorists, according to the police

 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The two terrorists were killed by J-K police in a joint operation of the security forces in Machil sector of North Kashmir
  • It was a fresh infiltration attempt made by the terrorists and were intercepted before they could reach the built-up area, police say
  • The security forces managed to kill 153 terrorists since January in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police claimed that two terrorists were killed in an encounter near the Line of Control in Tekri Nar locality of Machil sector of border district on Kupwara in North Kashmir. Police said that the identification of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. He further added that two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists.

Kashmir zone police also wrote on their official Twitter handle, “Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara. Identification of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. 02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow”. 

Police sources assumed that it was a fresh infiltration attempt made by those terrorists and were intercepted before they could reach the built-up area. They added that security forces already have inputs that around 120-140 terrorists who are active on as many as 6 launch pads across the line of control will try to infiltrate before the onset of winter and before snowfall close the infiltration tracks, there has been sounded high alert after the input across the line of control. 

Reportedly, the security forces managed to kill 153 terrorists till now in Jammu and Kashmir, and out of them, 38 terrorists were Pakistani. Also, 20 security personnel and 21 civilians too have lost their lives. Jammu Kashmir with other security forces has also managed to arrest 74 active terrorists, mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January. 208 terrorist supporters were also arrested. 

Jammu and KashmirJ-k TerroristsTerrorists killed by J-K PoliceJammu and Kashmir Police

