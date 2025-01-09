Advertisement
'Jaako Rakhe Saaiyan...': Woman Cheats Death As Train Passes Over Her, Gets Up From Railway Track — Watch

The bystanders on the platform panicked, and they kept on shouting and urging the woman to not get up till the train passed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Jaako Rakhe Saaiyan...': Woman Cheats Death As Train Passes Over Her, Gets Up From Railway Track — Watch (Photo: X)

A shocking video surfaced on social media in which a woman can be seen lying on railway tracks as a speeding train passes over her. The woman miraculously escaped death. The heart-wrenching video has gone viral on social media after being shared widely on X. The viral video has left viewers in disbelief.

The video shows the tense moment as the train approaches. The bystanders on the platform panicked, and they kept on shouting and urging the woman to not get up till the train passed. “Leti reh (keep lying down),” they shouted. The woman was seen lying flat between the tracks. She remained motionless as the train went above her.

As soon as the train halts, the woman miraculously emerges unharmed. The onlookers were left shaken and surprised after what unfolded on the railway tracks. After the woman escaped unhurt, the onlookers were relieved, and they were heard chanting “Mata Rani ki Jai,” being thankful for the woman’s survival.

The reason behind the incident is not yet known, but it does serve as a stark reminder of the risks connected with reckless behaviour near railway tracks.

