Jab We Jet: Amul's new topical on arrival of Rafale Jets in India

New Delhi: As the first batch of the much awaited Rafale aircraft is expected to arrive at India’s Ambala Airbase on Wednesday, Amul — India's leading dairy brand, has released a new topical as a 'welcome' of these fighter jets.

The topical shows the Amul mascot dressed as a pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as she waves while standing in front of a Rafale jet.

The topical was shared on Twitter with the caption: "#Amul Topical: First batch of Rafale jets arrive..."

Amul famously for using puns or popular phrases and this time too the picture was shared with ‘Jab We Jet’ written on the picture. It's a reference to the quirky Bollywood movie starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor 'Jab We Met". Another pun used in the photo is "In Plane Sight".

Meanwhile, the first batch of five Rafale combat aircraft arrives at Ambala airbase on Wednesday (July 29) which will put an end to Indian Air Force's 18-year-long wait. IAF chief RKS Bhadauria will receive the Rafale jets at the Ambala airbase. This is the first batch of the 36 supersonic omnirole combat aircraft that India has bought from France.