Jabalpur: 3 students become SP for 5 minutes each under Student-Police Cadet scheme

New Delhi: Three students in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur became cops for five minutes each under Student-Police Cadet scheme. The students - Saurabh, Siddharth and Rakesh - performed the duties of a Superintendent of Police (SP) and also reprimanded the station incharges.

The dreams of the students were fulfilled by Amit Singh, Jabalpur SP. He had reached out to their school under the Student-Police Cadet scheme. The students from the school were called over to the police headquarters and Singh asked the group, "Who wants to become as SP?"

Saurabh was the first one to answer. Hence, Singh asked him to take his seat and asked him how he plans to work.

Saurabh replied by saying that near his house, sale of drugs and liquor takes place and immediately called the concerned station incharge to take an action. Singh too intervened and said that Saurabh's order should be considered.

After Saurabh, Siddharth took over the charge and he sough action against gambling and drug trade in his area.

Rakesh was the third student to be called and he wanted an action against his father, who beat his mother under the influence of alcohol.