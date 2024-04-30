Jabalpur: Police Announce Rs 15,000 Reward On Scrapyard Owner After A Blast

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 15000 reward on the head of the owner of a scrapyard where the blast happened on April 25 in connection with the Jabalpur blast case.

This tragic incident took place around 12 pm in the scrapyard located near Khajri Khiriya bypass under Adhartal police station in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. This blast caused the death of two people.

The district administration took legal action and registered an FIR against the owner of the scrapyard. The police have also razed down the illegal constructions of the scrapyard located in Anand Nagar. The scrapyard owner Shamim Rza absconded after the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sonali Dubey informed that the police have already arrested two people in connection with the case.

"Two persons have been arrested in the matter so far. The main accused Haji Shamim Rza has been absconding since the incident occurred. A reward of Rs 15000 has been announced for his arrest," Dubey said, ANI reported.

"It was not a normal LPG cylinder blast. It is an explosive blast. We will provide more information only after the probe report comes. A team of National Security Guard (NSG) is currently investigating the matter with the help of local police," she added.

The officer added that further investigation is underway.