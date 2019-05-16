close

Jharkhand Academic Council

JAC 10th Result 2019 declared at jac.nic.in: Official website crashes

JAC Class 10th result 2019: Immediately after the results were declared, the official site crashed due to a massive surge in traffic.

JAC Class 10th result 2019 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared class 10th result on Thursday on its official website at jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in. Immediately after the results were declared, the official site crashed due to a massive surge in traffic. As per emerging information, the overall pass percentage this year is 70.77 per cent. 

Here's how to download JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com
Step 2. Click on JAC 10th Result
Step 3. On the new page, enter the required details and hit submit 
Step 4. JAC 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of Jharkhand 10th Result

Nearly 4.5 lakh students took Class 10 board examinations for the 2018-2019 academic batch. The Jharkhand Board matric exams 2019 were held between February 20 to March 9, 2019. 

In 2018, JAC Matric Result was declared on May 12 and recorded 59.48% pass percentage. 

The Jharkhand Academic Council is yet to make an announcement on JAC 12th result for Arts stream students.

