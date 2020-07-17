JAC 12th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 12 result to be declared soon; know details here

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will announce the results of class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts streams on Friday, (July 17, 2020) at 5 pm. The JAC 12th Result 2020 will be available on Jharkhand board official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 will be declared at 5 pm which was earlier scheduled at 1 pm on Friday (July 17, 2020). An official said, ''JAC will announce the results of intermediate examinations 2020, today, at 5 PM, instead of 1 pm. Programme has been rescheduled due to some unavoidable circumstances. ''

Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the result of the class 12 examination will be announced via press conference at 5 pm which was earlier scheduled at 1 pm on Friday (17 July). Unlike other years, the results of all the streams will be announced one the same day.

Over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students who had appeared in the intermediate exam will get their results today at these websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students can also check this website- exam-result.in to get result.

Once declared, students can check the JAC 12th Result 2020 by entering their roll number, roll code on the official website. Results can also be seen via SMS.

Around 3 lakh students had appeared for JAC 12th exams 2020. It must be borne in mind that the online results are only provisional in nature, hence the students will have to approach their respective school for obtaining the original marksheets.

Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

In 2019, the JAC declared class 12th Results in May. Usually, JAC announces the result by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly virus in the country. The pass percentage of Arts was at 79.97 percent, Commerce at 70.44 percent and Science at 57.01 percent in 2019.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on July 8.