JAC 12th Result 2020 live updates: Results declared; check jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC announce the results of class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts streams on Friday, July 17. The JAC 12th Result 2020 is now available on Jharkhand board official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 for all the streams – Arts, Commerce and Science –have been declared. Science stream registered pass percentage of 59 percent, arts pass percentage is at 82.53 percent while commerce pass percentage is at 77.37 percent.

Over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students who had appeared in the intermediate exam can get their results today at these websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students can also check this website- exam-result.in to get results.

Follow live updates on Jharkhand Class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts result 2020:

# Simdega district tops with 97.43% pass pecentage

# Ranchi third with 90.96% pass percentage

# Pakur at the bottom with 37.1% pass percentage

# Total students registered in commerce intermediate - 28548

Total students who appeared for commerce intermediate - 28130

Total students who passed commerce intermediate - 21765

Pass percentage - 77.37%

First Division - 7195

Second Division - 13012

Third Division - 1555

Pass - 3

# Total students registered in science intermediate - 76657

Total students who appeared for science intermediate - 75638 Total students who passed science intermediate - 44626

Pass percentage - 58.99%

First Division - 17441

Second Division - 25735

Third Division - 1406

Pass - 44



# Total students registered in arts intermediate - 129343

Total students who appeared for arts intermediate - 127532

Total students who passed arts intermediate - 105256

Pass percentage - 82.53%

First Division - 15982

Second Division - 71118

Third Division - 18124

Pass - 32

# Students can check the JAC 12th Result 2020 by entering their roll number, roll code on the official website. Results can also be seen via SMS.

# Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

# The Jharkhand Class 12 result will be declared at 5 pm instead of the scheduled 1 pm on Friday (17 July).

# Some other websites to check Jharkhand Class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts result 2020: examresults.net and indiaresults.com

# The Jharkhand Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 11 to 28.

# Other boards result today: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the result for the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik, class 12 exam at 3:30 pm.

# In 2019, JAC class 12 Science stream, 57 per cent of the total students cleared the exam. In the commerce stream, the success rate was 70.44 per cent while for arts the pass percentage was at 81.50 per cent.

#The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on July 8. A total of 75.01 per cent cleared the class 10th exam successfully.

# Total number of students appeared for JAC class 12 board exam 2020 : A total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,263) students appeared in the Arts stream, Commerce- 28,515, Science- 76,585

# The Jharkhand class 12 result rescheduled to 5 pm. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the result of class 12 examination.