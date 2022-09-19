NewsIndia
JAC CHANDIGARH COUNSELLING

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Result likely to be RELEASED TODAY at jacchd.admissions.nic.in- Check date, time and other details here

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Result is likely to be declared today, September 19, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their JAC Chandigarh B.Tech admissions results of mock counseling on the official website - jacchd.admissions.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

JAC Chandigarh 2022: Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Result is likely to be released today, September 19, 2022, as per the schedule available. Candidates can view their JAC Chandigarh B.Tech admissions-related counselling result once it has been made public on the official website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Notification of the JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling results was recently published. "Result of Mock Counselling will be declared by 19-09-2022," states the website's statement. It is now expected that the mock counselling outcome for B.Tech admissions will be made public today because it has not yet been made public.

Candidates are advised that JAC Chandigarh has not specified a specific deadline for the publication of these results from the mock counselling process. The B.Tech admissions mock test results, however, are anticipated by evening, according to several media reports.

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling - Date, time

Event Details
JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022 Likely on September 19, 2022
Mock Counselling Result 2022 time Likely in evening
JAC Chandigarh Round 1 Seat Allotment September 20, 2022

Candidates are informed that the JAC Chandigarh Mock Counseling results will only be provisional in nature. It will be made public merely to give candidates an indication of their seat allotments, and tomorrow, September 20, 2022, the final round 1 seat allotment results will be made public.

 

