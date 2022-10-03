JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Round 3 submission of online fee last date TODAY at jacchd.admissions.nic.in- Check details here

JAC Chandigarh 2022: Joint Admission Committee, JAC is conducting the counseling process and today, September 3, 2022 is the last date for the allotted candidates to submit the online fee. Candidates have till 7 p.m. to submit their fees online. Those who wish to withdraw their seats may do so. The official website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in, is where the online fee must be submitted.

The deadline for canceling seats is the same as the deadline for making an online payment. Candidates are warned that their applications won't be accepted if they submit late or don't withdraw their seats back in a timely manner. After Round 3 is successfully completed, the Joint Admission Committee will conduct the first special round of counselling.

JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: Important Dates

Event Date and Time Submission of Online fee 1st October, 2022 (Saturday) to 3rd October, 2022 (Monday) till 7:00 p.m Withdrawal after 3rd round of seat allotment 3rd October, 2022 (Monday) till 7:00 p.m. Display of vacant seats for First Special Round 4th October, 2022 (Tuesday) till 7:00 p.m. Registration process for First Special Round commences 4th October, 2022 (Tuesday) Last date for generation of filled Bank Challan 5th October, 2022 (Wednesday)

JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: Here’s how to submit application fees

Candidates have to visit the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in

Then scroll and click on the round 3 seat allotment result link

Sign in with the credentials and pay the fees

Submit your fees

Withdraw your seats if needed

The first display of open seats for the first special round will be on October 4, 2022, and available on the internet up to 7 pm. According to the schedule, registration for the first special round will begin on October 4, 2022, for candidates who did not register earlier.







