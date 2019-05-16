JAC Class 10th result 2019 to be declared at this time at jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in

JAC Class 10th result 2019 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release class 10th result Thursday after 2 pm on its official website at jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in. The Jharkhand Board matric exams 2019 were held between February 20 to March 9, 2019.

Here's how to download JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com

Step 2. Click on JAC 10th Result

Step 3. On the new page, enter the required details and hit submit

Step 4. JAC 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of Jharkhand 10th Result

Nearly 4.5 lakh students took Class 10 board examinations for the 2018-2019 academic batch. In 2018, JAC Matric Result was declared on May 12 and recorded 59.48% pass percentage.

The Jharkhand Academic Council is yet to make an announcement on JAC 12th result for Arts stream students.