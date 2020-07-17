JAC Inter 12th Results 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Intermediate Results today on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release JAC 12th Result 2020 on Friday (July 17) on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 will be released at 1 pm for all the streams – Arts, Commerce and Science.

Once declared, students can check the JAC 12th Result 2020 by entering their roll number, roll code on the official website. Results can also be seen via SMS.

Around 3 lakh students had appeared for JAC 12th exams 2020. It must be borne in mind that the online results are only provisional in nature, hence the students will have to approach their respective school for obtaining the original marksheets.

Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

In 2019, the JAC declared class 12th Results in May. Usually, JAC announces the result by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly virus in the country. The pass percentage of Arts was at 79.97 percent, Commerce at 70.44 percent and Science at 57.01 percent in 2019.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on July 8.

According to JAC, a total of 75.01% students managed to clear the class 10th exam successfully. A total of 3.85 lakh (3,85,144) students appeared in Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020, out of which 2.88 lakh students cleared the secondary exam successfully. The pass percentage in 2019 was 70.81 per cent, while it was only 59.56% in 2018.

Boys outshone girls with a pass percentage of 75.88% while the pass percentage of girls was 74.25%. Out of 1.8 lakh (1,80,532) boys who appeared in the exam, 1.37 lakh (1,37,003) cleared the exam successfully, while 1.51 lakh (1,51,925) girls managed to clear the exam out of 2.04 lakh (2,04,612) appeared.