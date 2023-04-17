Jagadish Shettar, Who Was Denied Ticket By BJP For Karnataka Elections, Joins Congress

New Delhi: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who was not reconsidered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the May 10 Assembly elections, joined Congress on Monday. He joined the grand old party in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders in Bengaluru.

Jagadish Shettar, a six-time Hubballi-Dharwad Central MLA, resigned from the Karnataka Assembly and quit BJP on Sunday after his talks with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and two Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan the previous night failed.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar & Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru.



He flew from Hubballi to Bengaluru on Sunday and held discussions with Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, former minister M B Patil, and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

He had earlier alleged that he has been humiliated by denying him a BJP ticket and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

Shettar, a veteran leader whose family has been associated with BJP since the Jana Sangh days, is an influential leader from its bastion of the Kittur-Karnataka region.

According to political observers, his latest move may adversely impact the saffron party's prospects in a number of segments in the region.

At least 16 Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors have also reportedly offered to tender their resignation in support of the prominent Lingayat leader from north Karnataka.

BJP's Ticket Distribution Sparks Rebellion

Bengaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) The banner of revolt by disappointed ticket aspirants in a number of constituencies seems to be keeping the BJP leadership on tenterhooks, as it resorts to douse the fire with less than a month to go before the Assembly polls. The decision of Jagadish Shettar and former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi to quit the BJP after the party decided not to field them in the May 10 elections, has given a jolt to the saffron camp.

The ruling party has so far announced candidates in 212 constituencies out of the total 224 in two lists. According to party sources, there seems to be a revolt in about two dozen Assembly segments.