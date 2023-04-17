Jagadish Shettar's Exit: BJP In Damage-Control Mode, JP Nadda To Rush To Karnataka

In wake of the former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar`s exit, the BJP has jumped into damage control mode and sources said that national President J.P. Nadda is rushing to his hometown Hubballi. With the Congress projecting the development of Shettar being denied the ticket as an insult to the Lingayat community, the ruling BJP is trying to control the damage from his exit. Sources said that Nadda is reaching Hubballi on April 18 and will take part in two important programmes which will be held in Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. Shettar is contesting from this constituency as a Congress candidate this time.

Nadda will also participate in an interaction programme with party workers and visit influential Moorusaavira Mutt and Siddarudha Mutt, both Lingayat mutts, on April 19. He will also take part in the filing of nomination of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon constituency. Shettar formally joined Congress on Monday and was also given B-form to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. The Congress had not announced any candidate for the constituency following denial of ticket to Shettar by the BJP. The development of the exit of Shettar has created a stir in state politics and is likely to benefit the Congress.