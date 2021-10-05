Jagan Mohan Reddy govt to give free sanitary napkins to school, college-going girls

Amaravati: In a welcome initiative, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government will provide free sanitary napkins to adolescent girls studying in government educational institutions. The Chief Minister will be launching the "Swechha" (freedom) programme at his camp office on Tuesday (October 5, 2021).

According to officials, the state government is introducing the programme keeping in view the health and hygiene of women and adolescent girls. Under this initiative, ten sanitary napkins will be given every month to about 10 lakh adolescent girls studying between the 7th to 12th standard in all government schools and intermediate colleges across the state.

This initiative is also intended to reduce the absenteeism of girl students during menstruation and prioritise their hygiene and health.

Once every two months, the officials will distribute napkins to girl students studying in over 10,000 schools and colleges across the state.

In addition, the government, in partnership with UNICEF, WASH and P&G, will also be conducting special awareness classes on menstruation and the importance of health and hygiene.

According to the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council, almost 23 per cent of girls in India drop out of school due to lack of access to sanitary napkins, lack of proper facilities in schools and colleges, including basic amenities like running water in toilets and lack of disposal facilities. Similarly, National Family Health Survey - 4 (2015–16) stated that only 56 per cent of women aged between 15-24 years use sanitary napkins, whereas in National Family Health Survey - 5 (2019–20), it was found that the number increased to 69 per cent.

On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8 this year, the State government had brought the Sweccha programme under the purview of the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare to create awareness on menstrual hygiene.

Quality sanitary napkins at affordable prices will also be made available in all YSR Cheyutha stores for women in urban and rural areas.