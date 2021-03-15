हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Andhra Pradesh municipal elections

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP sweeps Andhra local body elections, wins 73 out of 75 municipalities

The YSRCP bagged 73 municipalities across 11 municipal corporations, except Eluru, who's counting was put on hold by the High Court. Four municipalities became unanimous at the nomination level in favour of the YSRCP so the election was not conducted.

File Photo (Credits: PTI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSRCP has swept the municipal elections which had taken place for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities on Wednesday (March 10).

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won in Tadipatri and Mydukur municipalities with narrow margins while all other parties like BJP, JSP, CPI and CPM could bag only single-digit wards all over the state.

Across 671 wards in 12 municipal corporations, 425 were won by the YSRCP and 91 went to them unanimously, the TDP secured 80, JSP secured 7, CPM 2, CPI 1 and BJP secured 1. Counting was not held for 47 wards of Eluru corporation, election not held for 1 ward in Tirupati corporation.

In 75 municipalities, 1,259 wards out of the total 2,123 were bagged by the YSRCP, including 481 unanimous, 272 went to the TDP including 6 unanimous, JSP secured 23, BJP secured 7 (including 1 unanimous), INC secured 2, CPI 2, and other 1. 

Independent candidates bagged 66, including 2 unanimous. Polling was not held for one ward in Addanki Nagar panchayat as all candidates withdrew nominations. 

Andhra Pradesh municipal electionsYuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)Telugu Desam Party (TDP)(BJP) president Amit Shah
