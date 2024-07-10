Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar Set To Open On July 14 After 40 Years: Devotees Await Glimpse Of Priceless Treasures

Puri Rath Yatra 2024: Lord Jagannath temple is one of the historical and mysterious spiritual places located near Odisha's Puri. The treasure or Ratna Bhandar of this temple contains jewellery and precious metals but the treasure of Jagannath Puri has been closed for many decades. According to the reports Jagannath temple was last opened in 1985 and since then it has remained closed.

The treasure stored in Puri’s renowned Jagannath Temple is set to be opened on July 14 after a gap of four decades. A high-level committee established by the Mohan Majhi government will inventory the valuables inside.

Reportedly, it has been claimed that there is so much treasure in this gem store that the entire country can be fed free food for two years. The treasure of Ratna Bhandar can sustain the economy of many countries for many years. It has lots of precious gems, gold and silver.

At the time of the last opening, the Ratna Bhanjar in the temple contained 12,500 pieces of gold jewellery, all adorned with precious stones and 22,000 pieces of silver.

In 2018, the court ordered ASI to investigate the gem store of Jagannath Puri temple. When the team arrived for investigation, it was found that the keys of the Ratna Bhandar were missing.