Jagarnath Mahto, Jharkhand's Education Minister, Dies; Hemant Soren Condoles Death

Jagarnath Mahto, the Jharkhand's Education Minister, was airlifted to Chennai last month due to health complications following the lung transplant in November 2020.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday, an official said. Mahto was airlifted to Chennai last month due to health complications following the lung transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from Covid-19.

"Mahto breathed his last today," Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare told the news agency PTI.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Mahto, who represented the Dumri Assembly constituency, and called it an 'irreparable damage'.

"Our Tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leaders," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," Soren added.

 

