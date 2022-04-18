New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday late night visited a Sub-Inspector Meda Lal`s residence who sustained a bullet injury during the violence in Jahangirpuri, and assured him of full support from the department, said an ANI report.

Asthana reportedly enquired about Lal`s well-being and said that the entire Force is proud of his courage displayed at the site of violence.

"CP Delhi visited Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Police Station Jahangirpuri at his residence and enquired about his well being. CP, Delhi informed SI Meda Lal that the entire Force is proud of his courage and sense of duty, which helped in quickly controlling the unruly mob," a statement by Delhi police said, adding "He assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Department during these testing times."

According to reports, the Sub-Inspector of Jahangirpuri Police Station had suffered the injury during the violent clashes that took place between two communities during a religious procession on April 16 evening.

One more accused held in case, total 21 arrested so far

One more accused has been arrested in connection with clashes that broke out in Delhi`s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, taking the total number of arrests so far to 21. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in the connection with the incident that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

"One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He is found to be previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case under Jahangirpuri Police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani, told ANI.

"An FIR has been registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 Arms Act dated April 16, following 20 accused persons have been arrested and 2 Juveniles in conflict with the law have been apprehended," ANI report quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the incident, said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

"Adequate number of police officials are present at the location. Delhi Police is on the top level of alertness. Our priority is to curtail rumours," said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak.

In order to ensure peace and harmony in the national capital, the police held a meeting with members of Aman (peace) committees in north-west Delhi. The meeting was organised by the Deputy Commissioner of Police North West at Kushal Chowk in the Jahangirpuri area with the members of the Aman committee of PS Jahangirpuri, PS Mahendra Park and PS Adarsh Nagar.

RJD urges PM to come forward and give strong message to everyone

A day after a clash between two communities occurred in the national capital`s Jahangirpuri area, Rashtriya Janta Dal MP, Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and give a strong message to everyone across the country on the matter.

Manoj Jha demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself should intervene in view of the continuous riots happening in different parts of the country.

Prof Jha told ANI on Sunday, "I am familiar with the area of Jahangirpuri and we have never seen such scenes in Jahangirpuri before. The Jahangirpuri incident is not isolated. If you look at the images of different places from all over the country, then there is a pattern."

"I request the Prime Minister for his direct intervention. Prime Minister should give a strong message and whoever is indulging in such violence, tearing the social fabric, is hindering us in marking the 75th year of independence," ANI quoted him as saying.

Prof Jha termed the continuous allegations and counter-accusations after this incident as unnecessary and said that it is unfortunate that whenever such an incident takes place, someone is making indecent remarks against each other.

"The most important task of the `social` fire brigade was to douse off the fire. We have embarked on a journey backwards and are falling into a new abyss every day," he said, adding "In view of these incidents, the Bharatiya Janata Party expressed its anguish while the opposition parties questioned the intentions. Opposition urged the Centre to look in the mirror and introspect on the incidents. To whom will I go if I have a complaint today? I don`t have any other option but to urge the Prime Minister. In the 75th year of independence, the Prime Minister should come out and give a strong message."

Earlier on Saturday, a procession taken out during Hanuman Janmotsav was attacked by some people of a particular community in Jahangirpuri area, after which violence erupted there.

Of the 20 accused persons in the case, 14 were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Heavy security has been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident.

