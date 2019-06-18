Jai Sri Ram, Vande Mataram chants echo in Lok Sabha as Owaisi takes oath

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took the oath of duty as a Member of Parliament amid chants of Jai Sri Ram and Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha. The chants were raised as soon as his name was called to take the oath and continued till he signed the papers.

Unfazed by the chants, Owaisi could be seen raising his hands and asking the MPs to even their raise pitch. He read his oath in urdu and ended it by saying Jai Bhim, Allah-o-Akbar and Jai Bharat.

Later reacting to the incident, he said that such things do not affect him. "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur," he told news agency ANI referring to the deaths in Bihar. At least 120 children have lost their lives in Bihar due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

Owaisi had complained to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending his poll speech by chanting Jai Sri Ram at a rally near Ayodhya. He had said that the PM had stooped to such a level that he has no development to show.

Modi while addressing a rally as NDA's Prime Ministerial candidate had said that Ayodhya was the land of Lord Ram and pride of the country. "This is the land of Maryada Purshotam Prabhu Ram. It is the pride of the nation," he had said.