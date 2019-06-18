close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asaduddin Owaisi

Jai Sri Ram, Vande Mataram chants echo in Lok Sabha as Owaisi takes oath

Owaisi read his oath in urdu and ended it by saying Jai Bhim, Allah-o-Akbar and Jai Bharat.

Jai Sri Ram, Vande Mataram chants echo in Lok Sabha as Owaisi takes oath

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took the oath of duty as a Member of Parliament amid chants of Jai Sri Ram and Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha. The chants were raised as soon as his name was called to take the oath and continued till he signed the papers. 

Unfazed by the chants, Owaisi could be seen raising his hands and asking the MPs to even their raise pitch. He read his oath in urdu and ended it by saying Jai Bhim, Allah-o-Akbar and Jai Bharat.

Later reacting to the incident, he said that such things do not affect him. "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur," he told news agency ANI referring to the deaths in Bihar. At least 120 children have lost their lives in Bihar due to the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. 

Live TV

Owaisi had complained to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending his poll speech by chanting Jai Sri Ram at a rally near Ayodhya. He had said that the PM had stooped to such a level that he has no development to show.

Modi while addressing a rally as NDA's Prime Ministerial candidate had said that Ayodhya was the land of Lord Ram and pride of the country. "This is the land of Maryada Purshotam Prabhu Ram. It is the pride of the nation," he had said.

Tags:
Asaduddin OwaisiParliamentJai Sri RamVande MataramLok Sabha
Next
Story

As strikes end, SC defers hearing on security of doctors, keeps open 'larger issue' of their safety

Must Watch

PT51S

Watch top news stories