Jailed Ex-AAP Minister Manish Sisodia Visits Home To Meet Ailing Wife

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who is behind bars for his alleged role in a liquor scam, got a brief respite from his ordeal on Saturday. A city court allowed him to visit his residence and spend six hours with his wife, who is suffering from a serious neurological disorder. Sisodia, a close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrived at his home on Mathura Road around 10 am in a prison van, escorted by police.

He had not seen his wife Seema for months, as she was admitted to a hospital in June after her condition worsened. She has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

The court, while granting Sisodia the permission to meet his wife, imposed strict conditions on him. He was barred from talking to the press or engaging in any political activity during his visit. He was also instructed to return to Tihar Jail by 4 pm.

Sisodia, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February for his alleged involvement in a scam that involved the illegal distribution of liquor in Delhi. He was the deputy chief minister and also the minister of several departments, including the Excise Department, which oversees the liquor trade. He resigned from his posts after his arrest, but his family continued to live at his official residence, which he shared with Education Minister Atishi.

Sisodia has been denied bail by the Supreme Court recently, despite his plea that he needed to take care of his wife. He has maintained his innocence and claimed that he is a victim of political vendetta.