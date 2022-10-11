Srinagar: Calling jailed separatist leaders as political prisoners, Mehbooba mufti bats for the better treatment and release of these people lodged in different jails of Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to the death of jailed separatist leader Altaf Shah today, said the family of Shah is waiting outside the IAMS demanding dead body of Shah. Mehbooba mufti said on one side government is saying everything is fine in Kashmir and contrary to that denying the rights of the dead even by disallowing their last rights by the family.

Mufti said its a basic human rights violation and the step treatment is being given to Kashmiris only, otherwise, those criminals involved in rapes and other heinous crimes not only are getting bails but also showered with rousing welcomes in other parts of the country.

Mehbooba Mufti said everyday some agency come and raids our Muslim Clerics and other Kashmiri organisations labelling them anti nationals which isn't true at all.

Pertinently, Jailed Kashmiri separatist Altaf Ahmad Shah has died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He was in Delhi's Tihar Jail for last five years after being arrested on charges of funding terrorism.

Altaf Shah, 66, was a son-in- law and close aide of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, one of Kashmir's top separatists, who died on September 1 last year. The family of Shah has alleged that Altaf Shah was not given the medical help he needed for cancer. He was shifted to AIIMS only after the family went to the Delhi High Court.