JAIPUR

Jaipur: 5 Killed In Massive Fire After Collision Of Several Truck

At least five people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out due to the collision of many vehicles with each other.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 08:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jaipur: 5 Killed In Massive Fire After Collision Of Several Truck

The tragic incident occurred in the Bhankrota area, where at least five people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out due to the collision of many vehicles with each other in the Bhankrota area.

"4 people have died (in the incident). Around 40 vehicles caught the fire. Fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot. The relief work is underway. The fire has been doused off and only 1-2 vehicles are left. Around 23-24 people have been injured in the incident." said Jitendra Soni, Jaipur DM. ANI reported.

