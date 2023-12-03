Jaipur Election Results 2023 Live Updates: From Kotputli To Chomu, Latest Updates Of All 19 Seats Here

Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates : The counting day for the Rajasthan assembly election is here and both the BJP and the Congress have expressed confidence of their victory. The results will be declared for 199 seats as the voting was not held for one seat due to death of the candidate. The counting of votes for 19 assembly contituencies of Jaipur is also being held today with the BJP looking to sweep the urban regions. The Congress is facing a stiff task of repeating its 2018 performance under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot. On the other hand, the BJP has not revealed its CM candidate face and has fielded several MPs in the poll keeping the pepople puzzled.

The assembly constituencies under Jaipur district includes Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Chomu, Phulera, Dudu (SC), Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh (ST), Hawamahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru (SC), Bassi (ST), and Chaksu (SC).

From Kotputli, Hansraj Patel of the BJP is up against Rajendra Singh Yadav of Congress. From the Viratnagar seat, Kuldeep Dhankad of the BJP is contesting against Indraj Singh Gurjar of Congress. From the Shahpura seat, BJP candidate Upen Yadav is contesting against Manish Yadav of Congress. The Chomu seat is also witnessing a direct contest between the BJP candidate Ramlal Sharma and Congress candidate Dr Shikha Meel Barala.

From the Phulera seat, Nirmal Kumawat of BJP is up against Vidhyadhar Singh Chaudhary of Congress. From the Dudu (SC) reserved seat, Dr Premchand Bairwa of BJP is up against Babulal Nagar of the Congress. In Jhotwara, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the BJP MP is up against Abhishek Choudhary of Congress. From the Amber seat, former BJP state president Satish Poonia is up against Congress leader Prashant Sharma.

In Jamwa Ramgarh (ST), Mahendra Pal Meena of BJP is up against Gopal Lal Meena of Congress. From the Hawamahal assembly seat, Balmukund Acharya of the BJP is up against RR Tiwari of Congress. From the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat, Diya Kumari of BJP is up aganst Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal. From the Civil Lines seat, BJP's Gopal Sharma is contesting against Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. From the Kishanpole seat, Chandra Manohar Batwara of the BJP is challenging the Congress candidate Amin Kagzi. From the Adarsh Nagar seat, Ravi Kumar Nayyar of the BJP is contesting against Rafeek Khan of Congress while from the Malviya Nagar seat, Kalicharan Saraf of the BJP is up against Archana Sharma of Congress. In the Sanganer seat, the fight is between the Bhajanlal Sharma of the BJP and Pushpendra Bhardwaj of Congress. In the reserve seat of Bagru (SC), BJP candidate Kailash Chand is contesting against Ganga Devi of Congress. In the Bassi (ST) seat, BJP candidate Chandramohan Meena is contesting against Laxman Meena of Congress. Fromt the Chaksu (SC) seat, Ramavatar Bairwa of the BJP is contesting against Ved Prakash Solanki of the Congress.