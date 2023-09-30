Jaipur: Huge Protest After Youth Lynched To Death; CM Gehlot Announces Compensation

JAIPUR: A youth lost their life in a violent altercation in Jaipur following a collision between two groups of bikers and a verbal exchange, as confirmed by the police on Saturday. Subhash Chowk's Station House Officer (SHO), Suresh Singh Khatik, stated that Iqbal (18), son of Abdul Majeed and a resident of Ramganj, was lynched during the altercation.

According to reports, Iqbal's motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler at around 10:45 pm in Gangapol. An argument ensued between the two young individuals involved in the collision, escalating into a clash between the two groups. Unfortunately, Iqbal sustained severe injuries to his legs and head during the confrontation and tragically passed away.

The Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra, promptly issued orders for the immediate apprehension of those responsible. Authorities have detained around a dozen suspects, and the situation is reported to be under control in Subhash Chowk and Ramganj areas of Jaipur, according to the police. Following the incident, today a huge protest erupted in the area and hundreds of people blocked roads as shops remained shut.

A heavy police presence has been deployed, including the Special Task Force (STF), and the Police Commissioner, along with senior officers, are on-site overseeing the situation. Drones are being utilized for monitoring, ensuring a vigilant approach, stated Mishra. He emphasized that strict actions would be taken in accordance with the law against all individuals involved in the incident. Mishra also urged the public to maintain peace and order during this challenging time.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victim's family.