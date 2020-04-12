Jaipur Police warns coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown violators with 'Masakali 2.0 on loop' threat

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, authorities are coming up with innvotaive ways to encourage people to stay at home.

The Jaipur Police twitter handle posted a message with a warning that if people do not follow the lockdown rules they will be put in a room a made to hear Masakkali 2.0 song as punishment.

The tweet has already gone viral and has garnered mixed response, while some appreciated the humour some felt it was a bit harsh. Recently, the remix version of the popular song from the movie 'Delhi 6' composed by veteran music composer A R Rahman, was released.

The new version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and features Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi effective from midnight of March 25 to April 14, while there are reports that the lockdown may be extended. The lockdown was necessitated as social distancing and isolation are proven methods to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases rise to 8,447 and the death toll is at 273, the Union Health Ministry announced on Sunday.