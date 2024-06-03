Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP Vs Congress

Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat is set to commence at 8 am on June 4, marking a crucial moment in the 2024 General Elections. The Jaipur constituency is made up of eight Assembly segments: Hawamahal, Vidhyadharnagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarshnagar, Malviyanagar, Sanganer, and Bagru.

Of these segments, six are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the remaining two are held by the Indian National Congress (INC). For the 2024 General Elections, Jaipur is seeing a contest between BJP's Manju Sharma and Congress nominee Pratap Singh Kachariyawas.

Jaipur Lok Sabha Chunav Natije 2024 Live Updates:

Background Details Of The Seat

Looking back at past elections, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Ramcharan Bohra won the Jaipur seat with a margin of 430,626 votes and a vote share of 63%. He defeated Jyoti Khandelwal from INC, who received 493,439 votes.