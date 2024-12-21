Jaipur Tanker Collision: Death Toll Reaches 14; What Caused Massive Fire On Bhankrota Ajmer Highway?

Jaipur Fire Tragedy: The death toll from the tanker collision on Bhankrota Ajmer Road in Jaipur reached 14, DCP West Jaipur Amit Kumar confirmed. The accident on Friday caused a massive fire after a chemical-laden truck collided with an LPG tanker and other vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of those killed in the Jaipur-Ajmer highway accident. In a post on X, the PMO said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected." The PM announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the deceased's families and ₹50,000 for the injured.

How The Tanker Caught Fire On Jaipur Highway

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said the crash on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway was caused by damage to the LPG tanker's outlet nozzle, which led to a gas leak igniting a massive blaze.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m., while it was still dark, near a school, officials stated. "Vehicles behind the tanker were engulfed in flames. Other vehicles coming from the opposite direction also caught fire and collided," Joseph explained.

The gas leak rapidly spread the fire, leaving little chance for nearby occupants to escape. Eyewitnesses reported people desperately rushing and removing clothes as flames engulfed them.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sushil Kumar Bhati, Superintendent of SMS Hospital, described Friday’s tanker collision on Jaipur’s Bhankrota Ajmer Road as “horrific.” He explained, “The accident and subsequent fire occurred in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur early today on the main Ajmer Road. Nearly two dozen vehicles caught fire, and many trucks and trolleys were reduced to ashes. The accident took place near a petrol pump.”

Dr. Bhati further stated that the fire was triggered by a series of vehicle collisions. “Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire,” he added.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)