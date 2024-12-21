Jaipur Tanker Crash: Toll Rises To 11, Several Critical; Damaged LPG Outlet Nozzle Triggered Blaze

Jaipur Gas Tanker Crash: The death toll in the LPG tanker-truck accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway rose to 11 on Friday. The incident occurred after an LPG tanker collided with a truck, sparking a massive fire that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno that sent 37 vehicles up in flames. According to an official, 28people are admitted, and many of them are in critical condition.

"A total of 11 people have died. Five were brought dead to SMS hospital. Five succumbed during treatment. One death was reported from Jaipuria Hospital," Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal, SMS Medical College, said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He also stated that 27 people are admitted to SMS Hospital, and one is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The highway was reopened in the night after all vehicles were removed.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who was at the crash site, said an outlet nozzle of the LPG tanker was damaged in the collision, leading to a gas leak that caused the blaze.

The crash occurred around 5:30 am, when it was still dark, in front of a school, according to authorities. "Vehicles behind the tanker were engulfed in flames. Other vehicles coming from the opposite directions also caught fire, and the vehicles collided," Joseph said, as quoted by PTI.

The gas leak spread the fire in a flash, leaving no scope for those in nearby vehicles to come out. People were seen rushing and taking off clothes engulfed in flames. The injured were rushed to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in more than 25 ambulances.

As many as 43 people were brought to the hospital, seven of whom are on ventilator support, Dr. Maheshwawri said. Some people with minor injuries left the hospital after dressing. Officials at the spot indicated that the casualty count may go up. The Rajasthan government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

(With PTI Inputs)