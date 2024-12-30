Jaisalmer Tubewell Water Burst: Saraswati River Or Natural Gas? Amid Social Media Buzz, Govt Officials Say...

Jaisalmer Tubewell News: News of the water burst in Jaisalmer spread like wildfire across social media, with many speculating that it could be the revival of an ancient stream from the Saraswati River, believed to have flowed through the region centuries ago. People shared the video on social media demanding an explanation for the unnatural event. Now, the government officials have shared an update about the same.

The founation like water burst is now being said to be due to the gas leakage, pushing the water upwards. The gas leakage that occurred during a tubewell drilling operation in the Mohangarh Canal area of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has stopped, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident on Saturday caused the ground to collapse, unleashing water and gas under immense pressure. The eruption produced a high-pressure jet of water, triggering panic among local residents.

Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat reported that the leakage stopped around 10 PM on Sunday and urged people to avoid the area for their safety.

Mohangarh Sub-Tehsildar Lalit Charan also confirmed that the leakage ceased on its own but warned that experts believe it could resume at any time, potentially releasing harmful elements, including toxic gases.

On Sunday, ONGC officials inspected the site and determined that the gas was neither poisonous nor flammable, easing immediate concerns.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been imposed in this area, he said. Charan also appealed to the public not to allow any person or cattle to enter within 500 metres of the excavation area.

Farmers cultivating nearby fields have also been told to avoid the area. He said permission to bring out the equipment stuck in the pit would be denied until experts could weigh in on the issue.