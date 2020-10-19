Jaish-e-Mohammad conspiring to carry out Pathankot type attack at Indian Air Force bases

In a major conspiracy, the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is likely to launch an attack on the bases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), similar to the 2016 Pathankot attack. The 2016 terrorist attack took place on January 2, 2016, by a heavily armed group which attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force.

A report seen by Zee News reveals terrorists are planning to target military bases in Rajasthan in October. "A likelihood of a terrorist attack similar to 'Pathankot attack' indicated. Terrorists are planning to launch an attack on an unspecified military base in Rajasthan during this month," said a security agency report.

As per security agencies report, Jaish terrorists entrusted the task for handling terrorist attack plans in Delhi to a "Maulana" who has experience of handling JeM operations in Afghanistan. Security agencies are gathering more information on "Maulana" who has been given the task by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to launch an attack in Delhi.

When the world is waging a war against the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan are busy in making recruitments to launch attacks in India.

Currently, there are about 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan, of which 16 have been declared as international terrorists by the United Nations. These terrorists belong to terror organizations like Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Jaish-e-Mohammad and both these organizations are banned worldwide, but their activities still continue in Pakistan.