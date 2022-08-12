A big plan to kill former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was foiled today when the UP police arrested Mohd Nadeem, an operative of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other terrorist organizations, from the state`s Saharanpur on Friday.

According to an official release, Nadeem was tasked with killing of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made an objectionable remark against the Prophet.

Accused Mohammad Nadeem (25) is a native of Kunda Kala village under Gangoh police station area in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

The ADGP claimed that the police recovered chats and voice messages from Nadeem's phone and these messages were traced to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Two SIM cards and literature on preparing various kinds bombs were also recovered from him. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at ATS police station in Lucknow, the statement said.

Mohd Nadeem admits to his plan of killing Nupur Sharma

During interrogation, Nadeem admitted that he was in direct contact with JeM since 2018 and that the outfit had invited him over to Pakistan and Syria for special training, the statement said, adding he had been waiting for a visa.

During interrogation, Nadeem said that he has been in touch with various terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan since 2018 via WhatsApp, Telegram, IMO, Facebook Messenger, Club House etc.He has got training in creating virtual phone numbers from terror organisations. A Pakistani named Saifullah was training him to carry out a `Fidayeen` attack on government buildings or police forces.

How ATS caught Nadeem

The terror conspiracy was busted under the leadership of ADG ATS Naveen Arora. The UP ATS received information that a man in Saharanpur, influenced by JeM and TTP ideology, was preparing for `Fidayeen` attack.Following this, Muhammad Nadeem was identified and interrogated. During primary investigation, a mobile phone was recovered from him, in which a PDF document titled "Explosive Course Fidae Force" was found, informed the ATS. Besides this, the police have found Muhammad Nadeem`s phone chat including voice messages with Jaish-e-Muhammad and TTP terrorists of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

