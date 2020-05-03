Jaish-e-Mohammad planning to carry out a major terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir on May 11: Sources

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning to carry out a major terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir, said sources in Intelligence Agencies. According to sources, Jaish is conspiring to launch a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on the security forces in the valley on May 11.

Sources claimed that the Jaish is feeling the pressure due to the continuous action by Indian security forces in Kashmir Valley and the banned terror group is looking for an opportunity to hit back. It is to be noted that a total of 28 terrorists were killed by security forces in April only.

According to Intelligence agencies, a meeting was held between top commander of Jaish Mufti Abdul Rauf Asgahr and senior officials of Pakistan's ISI and during the meeting Rauf was apprised about the preparations for the suicide attack. A group of 25-30 Jaish terrorists are looking to infiltrate inside India to carry out this attack.

Meanwhile, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dangerpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday (May 2). The operation, which was launched on specific information, turned into a gunfight when the hiding terrorists opened fire on the joint search parties of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion of CRPF.

Unknown terrorists also lobbed a grenade targetting security forces in Tahab area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to sources, the terrorists attempted to target a team of police and CRPF deployed at the Tahab Chowk. However, the grenade they hurled missed its target and exploded on the roadside.