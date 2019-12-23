Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group sympathiser arrested in Awantipora

Security forces arrested an important terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit Jash-e-Mohmmad in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Monday (December 23). According to security forces, Rasiq Maqbool was involved in providing all kinds of logistics and support to the terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group in Tral area.

Sheikh was arrested during search operation of village Syedabad Pastoona. Security forces have recovered incriminating material from Sheikh's possession and case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Tral.

In another successful operation, one active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested by security forces. The terrorist identified as Saddam Mir of Brath Kalan was arrested in Sopore along with arms and ammunition. Mir is a close associate of Sajad, a hardcore LeT terrorist. Further interrogation is going on.