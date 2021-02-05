Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist arrested at Delhi airport upon deportation from Qatar

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a wanted Overground Worker of banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Friday (February 5) after his deportation from Qatar.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, son of Bilal Ahmad Sofi and resident of Kanelwan, Bejbehara in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sofi worked for Pakistani militant Waleed Bhai, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam last year. "Kulgam police arrested a wanted top OGW of JeM terror outfit Munib Sofi of Bijbehara from Indira Gandhi International Airport, NewDelhi who deported today from Qatar. He was working for Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai who was killed in an encounter at Kulgam last year," the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

An accused arrested in the said case disclosed that he along with other OGWs were collecting money for JeM from various districts in Kashmir and were handing over the collected amount to Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, who was in Qatar and was in contact with an active terrorist of JeM - Waleed Bhai, a resident of Pakistan, for purchase of arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

