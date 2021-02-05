हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist arrested at Delhi airport upon deportation from Qatar

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, son of Bilal Ahmad Sofi and resident of Kanelwan, Bejbehara in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the police, he worked for Pakistani militant Waleed Bhai, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam last year. 

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist arrested at Delhi airport upon deportation from Qatar

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a wanted Overground Worker of banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Friday (February 5) after his deportation from Qatar. 

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, son of Bilal Ahmad Sofi and resident of Kanelwan, Bejbehara in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Sofi worked for Pakistani militant Waleed Bhai, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam last year. "Kulgam police arrested a wanted top OGW of JeM terror outfit Munib Sofi of Bijbehara from Indira Gandhi International Airport, NewDelhi who deported today from Qatar. He was working for Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai who was killed in an encounter at Kulgam last year," the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

An accused arrested in the said case disclosed that he along with other OGWs were collecting money for JeM from various districts in Kashmir and were handing over the collected amount to Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, who was in Qatar and was in contact with an active terrorist of JeM - Waleed Bhai, a resident of Pakistan, for purchase of arms and ammunition from Pakistan. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPulwamaTerroristsKulgam
Next
Story

Aero India 2021: 45 MSMEs have bagged orders worth Rs 203 crore, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M40S

Red Fort Violence: Delhi violence accused got Exposed