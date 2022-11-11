topStoriesenglish
Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian, search on

"One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area. Search is still going on," ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday, police said. The slain terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, they said. An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Kapren area of the Shopian district in the early hours of Friday, a police official said. 

The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists. After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces.

