Jammu and Kashmir

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist, planning to kill a cop, arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Baramulla IG, Md Suleman Choudhary told the media on Sunday the man identified as Mohsin Saleh belongs to Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir and he had recently joined Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Pic courtesy: ANI

A joint team of Baramulla police and CRPF have arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist who was planning to kill a policeman, Baramulla IG, Md Suleman Choudhary told the media on Sunday. Choudhary added that the man identified as Mohsin Saleh belongs to Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir and he had recently joined Pakistan-based terror group. "He was caught in a joint op by Baramulla police&CRPF. From the items recovered from him, we deduce that he was planning a cop killing," said Choudhary.

Earlier on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid in the Baramulla sector near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, a group of 4-5 infiltrators attempted to enter the Indian territory in the Naugaon sector near the LoC. However, heavy shelling from the BSF forced the terrorists to retreat and they ran back to the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Live TV

Two days ago, the Army had foiled an infiltration bid foiled near Baramulla and killed two terrorists. The army claimed to have gunned down two terrorists foiling an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The terrorists were spotted by a patrol party of Indian Army at Lachipora forest area in the Uri sector.

Jammu and KashmirJaish e mohammadBaramulla
