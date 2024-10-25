Srinagar: In a recent surge of violence, terrorists have attacked Botapathri in North Kashmir, following an earlier assault in Gagangir, Central Kashmir. The latest incident in Botapathri resulted in the deaths of three soldiers and two army porters, with two others sustaining injuries. This marks the fourth terrorist incident in just eight days.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Jaish Mohammad has claimed the responsibility for the Gulmarg assault.

Similar to the Gagangir attack, a group of 3-4 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists targeted an army convoy in Botapathri. The last vehicle of a four-vehicle convoy came under fire, injuring all seven individuals inside, which included three army porters and four soldiers. Tragically, five of them succumbed to their injuries, while two remain hospitalised.

Reports indicate that the assailants were armed with sophisticated weapons, including an M4 carbine and AK47 rifles, and used steel bullets during the attack. The gunfire continued for approximately 20 minutes, creating widespread panic as the terrorists fled the scene.

At the time of the assault, 19 individuals, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), army personnel, and civilian porters, were traveling in the convoy. The attack occurred around 7 PM at Nagin Post in Botapathri, located about 15 kilometers from Gulmarg. The convoy was en route from the Gulmarg Army Camp to forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

This area is primarily a military zone, with no civilian population residing there; only Gujjar Bakarwals and horsemen occasionally visit.

The PAFF has taken responsibility for the Gulmarg attack, prompting a significant search operation in the area. Media access through TangMarg has been restricted since yesterday evening, although tourists and locals are still permitted to visit Gulmarg.

The attack site connects to Poonch via the Pir Panchal region, with potential routes leading to Pakistan’s Cobra Post. It is believed that the terrorists may have originated from the Poonch area. Currently, the entire region has been cordoned off, with search operations ongoing in the dense forest.

The army is conducting a massive search effort in Botapathri, utilizing helicopters and drones. The hills to the north and south of Gulmarg have also been secured to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

In the past eight days, Kashmir has witnessed four terrorist attacks, including two major incidents. On the 20th, an assault on the staff quarters of the Z-Morh tunnel resulted in the deaths of seven employees and injuries to five. The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for that attack.

On the 18th, a non-local was killed in Shopian, and just yesterday, a non-local was injured in Tral, Pulwama. The violence culminated in the attack on the army vehicle at Nagin Post in Gulmarg, resulting in five fatalities and two injuries.

In light of this alarming increase in deadly attacks, a high-level Unified Command meeting was convened at the Raj Bhawan to discuss the situation. The meeting was attended by the DGP of Jammu Kashmir, the GoC of 15 Corps, and top officials from security and intelligence agencies operating in Kashmir.

Chaired by LG Manoj Sinha, the meeting emphasized the need for security agencies to adopt comprehensive measures against the rising terrorist threats and to enhance the security of developmental projects. He stressed the importance of coordination among security forces to dismantle terror infrastructure effectively.