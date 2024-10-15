Jaishankar Arrives In Pakistan For The 23rd Meeting Of SCO Conclave

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad to participate in a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, marking the first visit by a senior Indian minister to Pakistan in several years.

Jaishankar was welcomed by senior officials from Pakistan after he arrived at Nur Khan airbase.

This marks the first visit by India's foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, despite ongoing tensions between the two countries over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

The last Indian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj, who travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

Earlier, India stated that it is actively involved in various mechanisms of the SCO. Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on October 15 and 16.

"The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation," MEA said, PTI reported.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Islamabad, Pakistan for the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government.



— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," it said in a brief statement in New Delhi.

Jaishankar is expected to attend a banquet reception hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to welcome delegates from the SCO member nations.

(With PTI Inputs)