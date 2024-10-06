Jaishankar Meets Muizzu, Says His Visit Will Give 'New Impetus' To India-Maldives Ties

Jaishankar Meets Maldivian President: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and expressed confidence that his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lend a "new impetus" to "our friendly ties."

Muizzu arrived in India on a bilateral visit on Sunday. Though he attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it is his first bilateral visit to India. While announcing the Maldivian President's visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In a post on X on Sunday, Jaishankar hailed Muizzu and appreciated his commitment to enhance the relationship between the two countries. "Pleased to call on President @MMuizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment to enhance India-Maldives relationship. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties," he said.

Pleased to call on President @MMuizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India.



Appreciate his commitment to enhance relationship. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties. pic.twitter.com/UwDjnCZ0t6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 6, 2024

Along with the post, the external affairs minister also shared some pictures of their meeting.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November. During his visit, Muizzu is set to hold discussions with PM Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

The Maldivian President is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Besides Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru, where he will be attending business events.