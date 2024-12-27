Jaishankar Meets NSA Sullivan To Discuss India-US Strategic Partnership, Global Developments
EAM S Jaishankar met Jake Sullivan to discuss India-US strategic ties and global developments.
Trending Photos
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House during which both the leaders had a wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership.
Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the US during which he is scheduled to meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken and other senior members of the outgoing Biden administration.
“A wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Thursday.
@JakeSullivan46
pic.twitter.com/RtvTNAlHq7December 26, 2024
The External Affairs Minister is also likely to have introductory meetings with the senior leadership of the incoming Trump administration.
During his current US visit, from December 24 to December 29, the top Indian diplomat will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv