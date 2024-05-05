Jaishankar Slams Canada Over Arrest Of 3 Indians In Nijjar Case: Labels Allegations 'Vote-Bank Politics'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday reacted to the arrest of three Indian nationals in Canada in connection with the alleged murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year. Jaishankar attributed the developments in poll-bound Canada mostly to ‘internal politics.’ Jaishankar said that it has nothing to do with India, adding that the section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby, and have become a vote bank.

Jaishankar was in Odisha when, replying to a question by a senior journalist on why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is criticising India, he stated, “India’s image globally is now actually much higher than it had been ever... Canada is an exception. You see the different country heads are praising Bharat and its Prime Minister,” reported PTI.

He also remarked that there is a need for a strong and proactive Prime Minister like Narendra Modi in the country to drive reforms across various sectors, including external affairs, to make way for a "Viksit Bharat.".

India’s diplomatic relations with Canada are facing tensions following Canadian PM Trudeau’s allegations in September last year suggesting a political involvement of India in the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil. India has refuted any such claims, calling them ‘absurd’ and 'motivated’.

The EAM said that Canada did not give any proof or share any evidence and police agencies do not cooperate with us. “It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As elections are coming in Canada, they indulge in vote-bank politics,” Jaishankar added.

Nijjar, aged 45, was fatally shot in June outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb known for its significant Sikh community. Several months later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement, triggering a diplomatic rift with New Delhi. The three individuals, all Indian citizens, were apprehended by the police in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday. They are suspected to be a part of the hit-squad involved in the murder.