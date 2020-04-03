Jalandhar residents enjoy beauty of snowy mountains amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: In the 21-day lockdown across the country for containing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, nature appears to have got a respite from pollution created by human beings. One such story came from Punjab, where people experienced the pristine glory of nature.

Residents of Jalandhar are nowadays able to see white snowy mountains amid blue sky due to the closure of trains, factories in the city. People here are endowed with these blessings after decades.

The pollution level in Punjab is stated to have come down to 30-year low, and people in the state are enjoying the serene beauty of nature these days.

Although deadly coronavirus COVID-19 has made the life around factories standstill in the state, the pollution has come down and clean blue sky facilitated people to enjoy the sight of mountains laden with snow.

Reports are coming in that residents of Jalandhar have been climbing the rooftops of their homes since morning to watch the snowy mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

You may find it difficult to believe but it's true. The Himalayan mountains are visible from Moklotganj of Jalandhar, and the pictures captured in the camera are shown here.

Jalandhar residents are experiencing clean air amid the closure of factories, vehicles and government offices due to coronavirus.